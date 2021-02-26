State of Play February 2021 recap

If you would like to catch up on all the announcements made during the latest PlayStation State of Play stream for February 2021. You’ll be pleased to know that Sid Shuman Senior Director, SIE Content Communications has published a recap providing an overview of everything unveiled in the form of updates on upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles as well as a first look at new announcements.
“Amongst other things, there was a deep dive of the PS5 enhancements coming to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a tantalising new glimpse at Returnal, the news that Oddworld: Soulstorm launches into PlayStation Plus this April on PS5 and of course, the debut of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. “
State of Play February 2021: All the announcements
- See PS5 enhancements in action with a new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time deep dive
- Dive into the abyss with all-new Returnal gameplay
- Introducing Sifu, an intense Kung-Fu experience coming in 2021
- Welcome to Knockout City, the dodgebrawl capital of the world
- Journey inside the Ultravoid with new Solar Ash gameplay
- First gameplay revealed for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Oddworld: Soulstorm arrives on PS4 and PS5 April 6
- New gameplay and story details revealed in moving Kena: Bridge of Spirits trailer
- Deathloop’s ‘Déjà Vu’ trailer: a stylish look at Colt’s journey through Blackreef
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on PS5 June 10, 2021
Source : PlayStation blog
