PlayStation State of Play event August 2020

If you missed the Sony PlayStation State of Play August 2020 presentation, you will be pleased to know that a complete recap has been published for your viewing pleasure providing a 42 minute recap of everything announced.
“Today’s State of Play gave an update on a wide range of PS4, PS5, and PS VR games, kicking off with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and ending with an extended look at PS5 melee epic Godfall.”
To check out the list of announcements made by developers during the Sony PlayStation State of Play August 2020 event jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the links below.
- How Godfall brings intense melee combat to life on PS5
- Temtem, a new take on the creature-collection genre, comes to PS5 in 2021
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends reimagines the Robin Hood legend on PS5
- All signs point to The Pedestrian in January 2021
- Auto Chess launches on PlayStation October 4
- Control’s AWE expansion shines light into new mysteries on August 27
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series comes to PS VR
- Indulge in a look at tasty Bugsnax gameplay
- The cyberpunk world of Anno: Mutationem comes to PS4
- Aeon Must Die ignites the galaxy on PlayStation 4
- Genshin Impact hits PS4 this fall
- Announcing Braid, Anniversary Edition for PS4 and PS5
- Hitman 3 adds PS VR support for launch in January 2021
- New N. Verted Mode, playable characters, and more revealed for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Source : PlayStation