Star Wars : The Clone Wars final season trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for the final season of the popular animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The final season of the groundbreaking series will premiere on the new Disney+ streaming service next month from February 21st 2020 onwards. The first season of StarWars: The Clone Wars premiered back in 2008 with seven seasons released since including the latest next month, comprising of over 130 episodes.

“One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

Source: Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals