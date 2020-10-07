Star Wars Squadrons console performance review by Digital Foundry

If you are considering purchasing the newly launched Star Wars Squadrons game, released this month by EA. It may be worth checking out a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry providing an overview of what you can expect from the performance across all consoles.

“Star Wars Squadrons has arrived and it’s an excellent release on all consoles, from base Xbox One through the PS4 consoles up to the Xbox One X. John and Alex discuss the game, talk about the transformative effect of VR and look back on a generation of Frostbite titles – and see just how far we’ve come since 2013!”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Star Wars: Squadrons is a space combat game set in the Star Wars universe developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. Players take control of ships from the Galactic Empire and the New Republic navy. In these ships, they can utilise the movement of power between the ship’s functions of weaponry, shields and engines to defeat their opponents in combat.”

Star Wars Squadrons was released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2020 and offers both single player and multiplayer space combat and has been built by Motive Studios using the Frostbite 3 games engine.

Source : Digital Foundry : EA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals