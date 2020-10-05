Star Wars Squadrons, Minecraft Live, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more in This Week on Xbox

Major Nelson has published a new episode in the ongoing This Week on Xbox, featuring the recent launch of the new and highly anticipated STAR WARS: Squadrons. As well as providing more information on the upcoming Minecraft Live event and the November 2020 launch of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Viking adventure which will be launching unavailable to play on next generation PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games consoles.

“Star Wars: Squadrons is a space combat game set in the Star Wars universe developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. Players take control of ships from the Galactic Empire and the New Republic navy. In these ships, they can utilise the movement of power between the ship’s functions of weaponry, shields and engines to defeat their opponents in combat.”

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an open world action-adventure game, structured around several main story quests and numerous optional side missions. The player takes on the role of Eivor, a Viking raider, as they lead their fellow Vikings against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson : Ubisoft

