Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy arrives on Switch and PS4

PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch owners will be pleased to know that the Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy game has now landed on both platforms, providing online multiplayer gaming as you forge a weapon, follow the path of the Jedi and become a master.

“Welcome, Padawan, to the Jedi Academy. Here you will undergo training in the ways of the Jedi, from using the Force to defending yourself with a lightsaber. You will learn more about yourself than you can possibly imagine but remember: the path to the dark side is ever present. Let the light guide you in all of your decisions.

The first step in your journey to becoming a Jedi Master is creating your character. Customize your species, appearance, and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power and dangers of the Force.

No Jedi is complete without the Jedi weapon of choice: the lightsaber. You’ll forge your own lightsaber from handle to blade, choosing from nine hilts and five saber colors. As you progress, discover the power of wielding two lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

Of course, your lightsaber combat ability isn’t the only thing that will evolve on your path to becoming a true Jedi. As you become more attuned to the Force, new powers will be granted and your existing powers can rise in rank. Experienced Jedi can use the Force to heal, enhance their combat abilities, and leverage the classic Jedi Mind Trick.”

Features include :

– Play with up to 16 online players in six online multiplayer modes including: Siege, Capture the Flag, and Free for All.

– Customize your character by defining both look and gender before entering the Academy to learn the power and dangers of the Force.

– Construct your own Lightsaber from handle to blade. As you progress, discover the power of wielding two Lightsabers or the ultimate double-bladed Lightsaber made famous by Darth Maul.

– Interact with famous STAR WARS characters in many classic STAR WARS locations as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.

Source : Switch : PS4

