Akai MPC One standalone MPC requires no computer

Akai has introduced a new stand-alone MPC in the form of the Akai MPC One which will be available next month during February 2020 priced at $699. The Akai MPC One Requires no computer and offers a Powerful Multicore System from the MPC Live and MPC X .

There MPC One offers 16 Velocity Sensitive RGB Pads, 7” Multi-Touch Display and is powered by 2 GB RAM with 2GB Onboard Storage and 2GB of pre-installed content. The MPC One come supplied with MPC Software supported by both Windows and Mac operating systems and also features Stereo Line Level Inputs, MIDI In & MIDI Out, 4 TRS CV/Gate Jacks, 8 Outputs Total, SD Card Slot, USB 2.0 Slot for Storage Drives or Midi Controllers for use in standalone mode.

Akai MPC One standalone MPC :

– MPC One is a total music production solution to take your ideas from concept to finalized radio-ready beats.

– Don’t let the size fool you. The MPC One packs a lot of features and workflow tools into ONE powerful punch. Beat programming, editing, mixing FX and instruments and so much more means an uncompromised creative experience.

– MPC ONE delivers a truly empowering hands-on experience, ready for any music production task. Edit and trim samples with hand gestures on the brilliant 7” touch screen display. Express your ideas perfectly with the assigned knobs and touch keys that eliminate diving through pages of menus.

– MPC One integrates into your creative space with all the ports and jacks you need. USB, MIDI DIN, CV/Gate, and 1/4” line-level audio input. With USB and SD card slots, you can save, transfer and share your music.

– Your favorite music production techniques come standard on MPC One. Tape Stop effect, Note Repeat for pulsing hi hats, and 16 Levels to play those melodic 808s plus many more.

For a full list of features, specifications and purchasing options jump over to the Akai MPC One product page.

Source: Akai

