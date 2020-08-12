New Trifecta-SSD 32 and 64 TB Single-Slot COTS PXIe SSD RAID modules introduced by TEVET and RADX

TEVET and RADX Technologies this week announced the availability of new 32 and 64 TB Trifecta-SSD COTS PXIe SSD RAID modules, offering the first NVMe SSD RAID modules supporting up to 7 GB/sec sequential read/write performance and up to 64 TB in a single PXIe hybrid or CPCIe slot. Trifecta-SSD modules are available in 4, 8, 16, 32 and 64 TB capacities.

“Trifecta-SSD provides an effective and scalable solution for implementing new PXIe-based systems or upgrading existing systems with RAID subsystems facing obsolescence,” said Ross Q. Smith, CEO and co-founder of RADX. “Trifecta-SSD is the only single-slot SSD RAID solution that scales to 64 TB per slot and can truly replace external RAID solutions without compromising performance or capacity.”

“Our customers work with demanding, mission-critical applications, and need readily-available, reliable, streamlined technology,” said Tracy Solomon, CEO of TEVET. “With Trifecta-SSD, customers now can record 16 times more data.”

The Trifecta-SSD PXIe-8M.2F-32 32 TB PXIe SSD RAID modules pricing begins at $21,999 with Extended Endurance 32 TB Modules at $24,999 and 64 TB Modules at $34,999. “Pricing that is typically over 2x more cost effective than other SSD RAID modules.”

Source : TPU

