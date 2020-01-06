During CES 2020 Seagate has announced the launch of new external storage the form of the Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda Fast SSD. The FireCuda Gaming SSD will be available in 500GB priced at $190, 1TB for $260, and 2TB for $500 and will be available in stores during March 2020.

The AnandTech website explains “The product will be going against the WD BLACK P50 which is already available in retail for $180, $250, and $500 for the same capacity points. It must be noted that USB 3.1 Gen 2×2 host ports are not currently widespread yet, and hence, Seagate is not losing much by delaying its entry into that market segment.”

While the Seagate BarraCuda Fast SSD will be available at a more affordable price and capacities of 500, 1 TB and 2 TB priced at $95, $170, and $300 respectively. The Seagate BarraCuda Fast SSD builds upon the technology used to create the Seagate Fast SSD launch back in 2018 and distort the latest external storage system includes the newer 96L 3D NAND while retaining the same SATA SSD controller and USB 3.2 Gen 2 bridge chip, although at the current time this has not been confirmed by Seagate all third parties.

Source: AnandTech

