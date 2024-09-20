Tiny DECOKEE Magnetic SSD Enclosure offers 10Gbit/s Transfers

Are you tired of slow data transfers and cumbersome storage solutions? The DECOKEE Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure is here to transform your data storage experience. This compact, portable device is designed to transform high-performance SSDs into efficient, portable data storage solutions, making it perfect for anyone on the go.

DECOKEE

Key Takeaways Compact and portable design, ideal for on-the-go use.

Magnetic design for easy, tool-free installation.

High-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen2, up to 10Gbit/s.

Dynamic LED lighting with four RGB modes.

Advanced cooling system with a high-speed fan.

Broad compatibility with various devices and platforms.

Enhanced safety features to prevent data loss.

Early bird deals are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates). The DECOKEE Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure is pocket-sized, making it ideal for on-the-go data storage and backup. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, this device fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. You can easily slip it into your pocket or bag, ensuring that you always have your important data at your fingertips. This level of portability is a catalyst, especially in today’s fast-paced world where mobility is key.

Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure

Say goodbye to the hassle of tools and screws. The DECOKEE enclosure features a fully magnetic design that ensures a secure attachment with a satisfying “click” sound. This tool-free installation process is quick and easy, allowing you to focus on what matters most—your data. No more fumbling with tiny screws or worrying about losing parts. The magnetic design not only simplifies the installation process but also ensures that your SSD is securely held in place, providing peace of mind.

Speed is crucial when it comes to data transfer, and the DECOKEE enclosure doesn’t disappoint. With USB 3.2 Gen2, you can achieve speeds up to 10Gbit/s, allowing you to transfer a 1GB file in about one second. It’s also compatible with Type-C 3.0+ products, ensuring you get the fastest speeds possible. This means less time waiting for files to transfer and more time being productive. Whether you’re transferring large video files, backing up important documents, or moving game data, the high-speed transfer capabilities of the DECOKEE enclosure will make your life easier.

Assuming that the DECOKEE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the DECOKEE magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure project view the promotional video below.

Add a touch of flair to your data transfers with dynamic LED lighting. The DECOKEE enclosure features four RGB light modes and a switch to control the lights, reducing light pollution during video recording. It’s not just functional; it’s also visually appealing. The LED lighting can be customized to match your personal style or the aesthetic of your workspace. This feature adds a modern touch to the device, making it not only a practical tool but also a stylish accessory.

Worried about overheating during high-load data transfers? The DECOKEE enclosure comes equipped with a high-speed fan that can reach up to 150,000 RPM ±15%. This advanced cooling system ensures optimal performance, even during the most demanding tasks. Overheating can lead to data loss and hardware damage, but with the DECOKEE enclosure, you can rest assured that your SSD will remain cool and perform at its best. The high-speed fan operates quietly, so it won’t be a distraction while you’re working or gaming.

The DECOKEE Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure supports NVMe M.2 (2230) drives up to 2TB and is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhone 15 ProRes 4K recording, Apple products, game consoles, cameras, and more. Its plug-and-play functionality makes it incredibly user-friendly. You don’t need to install any special software or drivers; simply connect the enclosure to your device, and you’re ready to go. This broad compatibility ensures that you can use the DECOKEE enclosure with virtually any device you own, making it a versatile addition to your tech arsenal.

Safety is a top priority with the DECOKEE enclosure. It includes three capacitors to prevent hot plugging on iPhone/iPad, ensuring stable and safe data writing. You can trust this device to keep your data secure. Data loss can be devastating, especially if it involves important work files or cherished memories. The enhanced safety features of the DECOKEE enclosure provide an extra layer of protection, giving you confidence that your data is safe and secure.

Specifications :

– Capacity: Supports NVMe M.2 (2230) drives up to 2TB

– Data Transfer Speed: USB 3.2 Gen2, up to 10Gbit/s

– Design: Fully magnetic, tool-free installation

– LED Lighting: Four RGB light modes with a control switch

– Cooling System: High-speed fan (up to 150,000 RPM ±15%)

– Compatibility: iPhone 15 ProRes 4K recording, Apple devices, game consoles, cameras, etc.

– Safety Features: Three capacitors to prevent hot plugging on iPhone/iPad

– Portability: Pocket-sized, comparable to a lighter

Transform your data storage experience with the DECOKEE Magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure. It’s not just a storage device; it’s a catalyst. Whether you’re looking for speed, convenience, or style, this enclosure has it all. Say goodbye to slow data transfers and cumbersome storage solutions, and embrace the future of data storage with DECOKEE.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the magnetic M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure, jump over to the official DECOKEE crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals