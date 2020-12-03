Lexar NQ100 2.5″ SATA III SSD range now available from $37

Lexar has introduced a new solid state drive (SSD) range this week in the form of the Lexar NQ100 offering capacities of up to 960 GB with sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s. All three drives are now available to purchase priced at :

$37 – 240GB —sequential read up to 550MB/s

$66 – 480GB —sequential read up to 550MB/s

TBA – 960GB —sequential read up to 550MB/s

“Improve your system’s performance with the Lexar® NQ100 2.5” SATA III (6Gb/s) SSD. This easy upgrade gives you faster boot-ups, application load times, and data transfers, with read speeds of up to 550MB/s. It is also cooler, quieter, and more energy efficient than a traditional hard disk drive. With the NQ100 SSD you can save time and improve your computer’s performance with read speeds of up to 550MB/s. It will make boot-ups, data transfers and application load times a breeze. Leave the performance anxiety of using a traditional hard drive behind you, and enjoy faster speeds and extended storage space with the NQ100 SSD”

– Upgrade your computer for faster startups, data transfers, and application loads1

– Fast performance, easy upgrade2

– Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts3

– Three-year limited warranty

“Lexar is dedicated to expanding our SSD portfolio and continue to offer high-quality solid-state drives for various computing needs. The new Lexar NQ100 SSD provides customers with an easy yet cost-effective way to boost PC performance, and with capacity options ranging from 240 GB – 960 GB, users can easily expand storage for their content-driven lifestyles,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Source : Lexar

