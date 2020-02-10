SSC Tuatara production car aims for 300 mph

SSC has debuted the very first production example of its 100 unit run SSC Tuatara hypercar. The vehicle is designed for top speed and is aiming for 300 mph. To push it to that sort of speed takes lots of horsepower.

The car has a 5.9-liter flat-plane-crank V8 that makes 1,750 hp on E85 and 1,350 hp on 91 octane. Power goes to the road via a 7-speed CIMA transmission that is robotized. The car uses lots of carbon fiber for the chassis and exterior. Some places has exposed carbon fiber.

One of the coolest things about the car is the hydraulic push-button operated dihedral doors. Pricing is unannounced, but way back in 2013 when the car was first announced SSC was eyeing $1.3 million each.

