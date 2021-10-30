Eat healthily with the home seed, sprout growing microfarm

If you are searching for an easier way to grow sprouting seeds in your home or kitchen you may be interested in a next-generation microfarm aptly named the SproutyPod. Offering a modern sprouting seed growing system for healthy food naturally in the comfort of your own home. The quick and easy system allows you to grow delicious and healthy sprouts and harvest them for meals, shakes and snacks. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates).

Healthy Sprout growing at home

“Sprouts are nutrient dense and highly absorbent. Think of them as nature’s little powerhouses, giving you a huge boost of the “good stuff” in just a tiny dose. The number one question we hear is, “Why can’t I just use a mason jar?” We sprouted with jars for years — it’s messy and cumbersome, and we hide it in the cabinet because it totally changes our kitchen vibes. The bigger problem is the shape of a mason jar. It’s small surface area doesn’t provide enough growth area for sprouts, or allow for proper air flow, which causes sprouts to sit in water and go bad.”

Assuming that the SproutyPod funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the SproutyPod nutritious kitchen project play the promotional video below.

