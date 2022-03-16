Spotify and FC Barcelona sign new sponsorship deal

Spotify has announced that Spotify and FC Barcelona have signed a new sponsorship deal and the football club’s stadium will be renamed.

The stadium will be called the Spotify Camp Nou and the company’s name will also appear on the FC Barcelona football kit.

It’s official: Spotify and FC Barcelona are pleased to announce a long-term partnership, which officially kicks off in July 2022, where Spotify will become the Main Partner of the Club and the Official Audio Streaming Partner. Our brand will appear on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirts and training shirts beginning in the 2022-2023 season. Spotify and FC Barcelona will work together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to be a space that celebrates artists from across the world. Spotify will also become Title Partner of the Stadium with the historic Camp Nou stadium rebranded Spotify Camp Nou.

Additionally, Spotify will use the partnership to shine a spotlight on artists from all over the world. This will bring the worlds of music and football together, giving a global stage to players and artists at Spotify Camp Nou.





