Spotify launches new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts

Spotify has announced that it is launching new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts, these new tools are designed to help creators interact with their audience.

The new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts can be used with video podcasts, Polls and Q&A’s and more.

CTA cards will appear in the app as soon as a podcast ad begins playing, and will resurface later on while you’re exploring the Spotify app—making it easier to check out the brand, product, or service you heard about while listening. CTA cards will make it easier for you to directly discover the products and services you’re interested in without having a hard-to-remember promo code or vanity URL.

With the launch of this new ad experience, we’re making podcast ads interactive for the first time, transforming the format from something that can only be heard, into an experience that you can also see — and, most importantly, click.

With digital audio being such a multitasking-friendly and engaging medium, more people are listening than ever before. In fact, in the U.S., mobile time spent listening to audio content is now outpacing time spent on social media, video, and gaming, according to eMarketer. CTA cards are the latest step in Spotify’s vision for the future of audio as an interactive, multi-way experience.

You can find out more information about Spotify and these new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts over at their website at the link below.

Source Spotify

