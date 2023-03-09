Spotify App gets a new look and features

The Spotify App is getting a new look and a range of new features, the news was announced at the company’s Stream On event yesterday.

The updated app now comes with vertically scrolling discovery feeds, a new Smart Shuffle mode, and more, there is more information on some of the new Spotify features below.

We’ve found that the next generation of listeners craves better ways to sample audio before fully diving in. So get ready for a more active experience with advanced recommendations, a spotlight on visual canvases, and a completely new and interactive design—all to make discovering new audio easier than ever before and help introduce users to their next favorite artist, podcast, or book. Together, these updates work to bring creators and fans closer than ever, and help each build lasting connections.

“The world today pulls us in a million different directions,” said Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer Gustav Söderström. “So the most important thing we, at Spotify, can do for creators is to reduce the distance between their art and the people who love it . . . or who would love it as soon as they discovered it.”

You can find out more details about the Spotify App and its various features over at Spotify at the link below.

Source Spotify





