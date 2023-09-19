1MORE has today announced the launch of their latest products, the 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 and 1MORE Fit SE Open Earbuds S30. These innovative earbuds have been meticulously designed with athletes and fitness enthusiasts in mind, offering a blend of superior sound quality, comfort, and durability. The 1MORE S50 and S30 sports headphones are now available for purchase on Amazon, priced at $119.99 and $59.99 respectively.

The 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 stands out with its unique features. It is equipped with the 1MORE PurePower Driver, a technology that results in a 40% increase in driving force, thereby delivering superior sound quality. This model also includes a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) diaphragm, a feature that enhances the overall audio experience. In a bid to offer a personalized sonic experience, 1MORE has collaborated with Sonarworks to include the Sound ID feature in the S50 model.

1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50

Moreover, the S50 model employs Open-Air Tech with Directional Sound Loops, creating an immersive soundscape for the user. The ergonomic ear hooks add to the comfort, making it an ideal choice for prolonged use. In terms of durability, the S50 earbuds are sweat-resistant with an IPX7 rating, making them a reliable companion for intense workout sessions. The impressive 38-hour battery life, coupled with a 5-minute quick charge that provides 2 hours of playtime, ensures uninterrupted audio experience. The S50 model also supports wireless Qi-enabled charging and uses Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity.

1MORE Fit SE Open Earbuds S30

On the other hand, the 1MORE Fit SE Open Earbuds S30 model is powered by a 14.2 mm Dynamic Driver, coupled with a DLC diaphragm and DBB Low-Frequency Enhancement Algorithm. This combination enriches the audio output, providing a captivating listening experience. The S30 model also features an Innovation Open-Air Design, which enhances comfort and situational awareness during movement-intensive activities.

The S30 earbuds, like their S50 counterparts, are sweat-resistant, albeit with an IPX5 rating. They offer a 30-hour battery life and come with 4-Mic Intelligent Noise Cancelling for calls, ensuring clear communication even in noisy environments. The S30 model also uses Bluetooth 5.3 technology for efficient connectivity.

