Spofec gives the Rolls Royce Cullinan some serious upgrades

Spofec has announced a new custom version of the Rolls Royce Cullinan, which include increased power to 685 horsepower and set of 24 inch high tech forged wheels.

The car also comes with a Spofec Overdose widebody kit and this SUV can get from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 4.9 second.

SPOFEC gives the 6.7-liter twelve-cylinder engine of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a powerful performance upgrade complementing the sporty looks. To this end, the company adapts an electronic plug-and-play control module to the ECU of the British SUV. Special mapping for injection and ignition as well as a moderately raised boost pressure increase peak output of the twin-turbo engine by 83.9 kW / 114 hp and bump up peak torque by 160 Nm. The upgraded Cullinan with 504 kW / 685 hp and 1,010 Nm accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Thanks to the harmonious combination with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the SPOFEC performance upgrade is reflected in the improved sprint times. What is more: The even more superior power delivery of the turbocharged V12 provides an even more superb driving experience.

Source Spofec

