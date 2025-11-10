SPOFEC Gives Rolls-Royce Spectre a King-Sized Upgrade

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, an icon of luxury and performance, has been taken to new heights with a bespoke customization package by SPOFEC. Renowned for its expertise in refining high-end vehicles, SPOFEC has introduced a series of enhancements that elevate the Spectre’s aesthetic appeal and aerodynamic performance. From the striking visible-carbon bodywork components to the exclusive 24-inch SPOFEC SP4 wheels, this customization package is carefully designed to make the Spectre an unrivaled presence on the road. The attention to detail and the seamless integration of form and function demonstrate SPOFEC’s commitment to delivering the ultimate driving experience.

Design and Aerodynamics: A Perfect Blend of Form and Function

SPOFEC has masterfully reimagined the Black Badge Spectre with a sporty yet elegant bodywork upgrade. The visible-carbon finish of the components not only enhances the car’s visual allure but also contributes to improved aerodynamic efficiency. The strategically placed front spoiler and diffuser fins work in harmony to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, ensuring a stable and balanced ride. The addition of sleek rocker panels and a subtle lip spoiler further refines the Spectre’s already impressive silhouette, giving it a lower and more dynamic stance. These enhancements showcase SPOFEC’s dedication to creating a vehicle that not only looks stunning but also performs at the highest level.

Wheels and Suspension: A Statement of Sophistication

The SPOFEC SP4 wheels, a result of a collaboration with Vossen, are a true masterpiece and a standout feature of this customization. These 24-inch rims, featuring an intricate 17-pair spoke design, are available in a staggering 48 colors and polished finishes, allowing owners to personalize their vehicle to their unique taste. The attention to detail in the wheel design is a testament to SPOFEC’s commitment to creating a truly bespoke experience for its customers. Complementing the wheels is a carefully engineered SPOFEC suspension kit that lowers the ride height by 35 millimeters. This modification not only enhances the car’s handling characteristics but also maintains the legendary ride quality that Rolls-Royce is renowned for, ensuring that every journey is a seamless blend of comfort and performance.

Pricing and Availability

The SPOFEC customization package for the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre is now available through authorized SPOFEC dealers worldwide. The pricing of the package varies depending on the specific components and customization options selected by the discerning customer. With a wide range of visible-carbon bodywork elements, wheel designs, and suspension upgrades, customers have the opportunity to tailor their Spectre to reflect their unique style and preferences. Whether one seeks a bold and aggressive look or a more understated elegance, SPOFEC’s customization options cater to a diverse range of tastes. The flexibility and adaptability of the package ensure that each Spectre becomes a true reflection of its owner’s personality and desires.

Specifications

Engine: The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre is powered by dual electric motors that deliver an impressive 485 kW / 659 hp and a massive 1,075 Nm of torque, providing an exhilarating driving experience.

Bodywork: The visible-carbon components featured in the SPOFEC customization package are finished with a high-gloss clearcoat, ensuring a stunning and durable appearance that complements the Spectre's elegant lines.

Wheels: The SPOFEC SP4 24-inch rims, designed in collaboration with Vossen, feature a striking 17-pair spoke design and are available in an impressive 48 color options, allowing for ultimate personalization.

Tires: The customized Spectre is equipped with high-performance tires sized 295/30 ZR 24 for both the front and rear axles, providing optimal grip and handling in various driving conditions.

Suspension: The SPOFEC suspension kit lowers the ride height of the Spectre by 35 millimeters, enhancing its sporty appearance and improving its handling characteristics without compromising on the renowned Rolls-Royce ride quality.

Aerodynamics: The customization package includes a front spoiler, diffuser fins, lip spoiler, and rocker panels, all designed to optimize the Spectre's aerodynamic performance and provide a more aggressive and dynamic aesthetic.

Explore More Customization Options

For those who are captivated by the possibilities of luxury vehicle customization, SPOFEC offers a wide array of options for various Rolls-Royce models. From carefully crafted bespoke interiors to advanced aerodynamic enhancements, the opportunities to personalize one’s vehicle are virtually limitless. Whether one seeks to make a bold statement or refine the finer details, SPOFEC’s expertise ensures a result that is both visually stunning and functionally superior. With a team of skilled craftsmen and engineers, SPOFEC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of luxury vehicle customization, catering to the discerning tastes of Rolls-Royce owners worldwide.

Source Novitec



