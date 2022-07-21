Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC game features trailer

Sony has released a new trailer covering the features you can expect in the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC game which will be officially launching in a few weeks time on August 12, 2022 for PC. Now available to preorder those that do will benefit from a few extra special digital bonus items. If you pre-purchase Spider-Man Remastered for PC ahead of the game’s launch your receive the following : Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits, The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit, The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit, The original Velocity Suit, An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget and 5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades.

Spider-Man Remastered PC game

“At Insomniac Games, we’ve been privileged to collaborate with our PlayStation Studios partner and experienced PC developer Nixxes Software in creating these PC versions. It’s been a labor of love for all of us over the past year, and today we finally get to reveal more detail about the features and enhancements you’ll see when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered releases on August 12 for PC. There’s also an exciting pre-purchase announcement, read on for more details! “

PC features

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

“First off, let’s touch on the graphics features newly available in the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Our goal was to make this game a visual stunner on the PC platform and that meant opening up extensive configurability to PC users with varying hardware, as well as introducing some new techniques and tools to push things even further. “

Source : Sony

