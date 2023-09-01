Sony Xperia 5 V smartphone unveiled at IFA 2023

Sony unveiled a new smartphone at IFA 2023 in Berlin, the Sony Xperia 5 V, and the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM, it also comes with 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

The device is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a range of cameras including a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the front of the device, there is a 12-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging.

Sony introduced the premium smartphone, Xperia 5 V, equipped with the latest camera sensor “Exmor T for mobile”, which offers a perfect point and shoot that makes every shot a masterpiece. It enables a wide variety of shooting, such as advanced bokeh rendering for portrait shots utilizing AI, and a selection of colour presets to create your preferred mood or atmosphere for your shots. Xperia 5 V allows you to indulge yourself in its extraordinary music and video experience thanks to its exceptional display, front-stage stereo speakers, and advanced technologies that elevate your viewing and listening experience to unprecedented excellence

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia 5 V smartphone over at Sony at the link below, the handset will retail for £849 and be available from the 28th of September, if you buy the handset between the 28th of September and the 26th of October you will get a pair of Sony WH-CH720N headphones worth £99.99.

Source Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals