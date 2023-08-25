Sony SRS-XB100 speaker now available in Europe

Sony has revealed that its new Sony SRS-XB100 speaker is now available to buy in Europe, the device is designed to be a portable speaker that comes with 16 hours of battery life and an iP67 rating, it also comes with Echio Cancelling for hands-free calls.

The XB100 speaker is everything you need for life on the move. It includes a passive radiator for powerful sound and offers clear sound even at high volumes thanks to the off-center diaphragm. Don’t be fooled by its compact shape, this little speaker packs an impressive wide spreading sound. The Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space, with its DSP technology. ​

You can enjoy your music for longer as the XB100 has up to 16 hours of battery life1, is waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating2 and comes with a durable exterior and multi-way strap so it’s perfect for life on the go. Whether you’re at home or out and about, the built-in microphone lets you enjoy hands-free calling straight through your speaker. And you can count on better, clearer calls with Echo Cancelling, which allows two people to talk at the same time without cutting off either of them. ​

You can find out more details about the new Sony SRS-XB100 Speaker over at Sonty at the link below, the device retails for £55 in the UK and £65 in Europe, it comes in a range of different colors.

Source Sony



