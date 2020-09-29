Sony Xperia 5 II up for pre-order in Japan

The Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is available to pre-order in Japan.

As a reminder the Sony Xperia 5 II comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Sony Xperia 5 II features an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back there is a triple camera setup. This includes a 12 megapixel wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source GSM Arena

