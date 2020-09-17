Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone gets official

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone, the handset is now official.

The device comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 0180 piels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 865.

The Sony Xperia 5 II features 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, it also comes with Android 10 and it has a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging.

On the front of the new Xperia 5 II is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup. This includes a 12 megapixel wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

You can find out more details about the new Xperia II smartphone at the link below, it will retail for £799 in the UK and it can now be pre-ordered.

