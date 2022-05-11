Sony Xperia 1 IV gets reviewed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss gives us a look at the new Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone and its range of features, lets’s find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with a range of great specifications, this includes a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that features a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.

The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM. There are two storage options for the handset, 256GB and 512GB, and a microSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV comes with a range of cameras that includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 0.3-megapixel TOF 3D camera. On the front of the handset, there is also a 12-megapixel camera.

The device also features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 30W fast charging, it will go on sale in the UK and Europe in the middle of June with prices starting at £1,299.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

