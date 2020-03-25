Sony slows PlayStation Network downloads throughout Europe

Following streaming companies such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Amazon, and Apple, Sony has this week announced it is reducing PlayStation Network download speeds throughout Europe to help reduce the stress on the Internet at this unprecedented time, : “Preserving Internet Access for the Entire Community explains Sony.

“Playing videogames enables players all over the world to connect with friends and family and enjoy much needed entertainment during these uncertain times. Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire internet community.

We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access.

Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone.”

Source : PS Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals