Sony PlayStation 5 gets unboxed (Video)

Sony’s new PlayStation 5 is coming next month and now we get to have a look at the device in a new unboxing video from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a look at Sony’s new gaming console and also the accessories that come with it, lets find out what’s inside the box.

As we can see from the video, the new PlayStation 5 is a big console, it comes with some impressive specifications.

Sony’s new PS5 will go on sale on the 12th of November and it will retail for $499 for the standard model and $399 for the digital only version.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

