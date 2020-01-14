Sony will not be exhibiting at E3 2020

Sony has this week confirmed that it will not be exhibiting or making a and appearance at this year’s E3 2020 games conference. This means that Sony will miss E3 the largest annual games event for the second year running. In a statement to the gamesindustry.biz website Sony explained a little more about their decision to skip this year’s E3 2020 event.

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020,” said a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson. “We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.

“We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favourite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Source: GI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals