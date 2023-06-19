Sony LYTIA 50 Megapixel mobile image sensor unveiled

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) has made an announcement regarding the release of a new line of products under the LYTIA brand. The primary focus of this line is the development of 50-megapixel models, aiming to be released within the current fiscal year. LYTIA represents a new product brand for mobile device image sensors that has been developed by SSS.

With the increasing daily use of smartphones for imaging, and the diversifying ways in which cameras are being used as more smartphones come equipped with multiple built-in cameras, there is a growing demand for enhanced imaging experiences. In response to this demand, SSS plans to contribute to these experiences with the LYTIA products, designed to accommodate a variety of shooting scenes and purposes.

The goal of the LYTIA brand is to offer creative imaging experiences that push the boundaries of imagination. By developing LYTIA products, SSS aims to support smartphone users who seek greater freedom in capturing and sharing inspiring moments through imaging experiences that go beyond the expected.

The LYTIA brand’s first 50-megapixel product line presents the initial step in this initiative. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, SSS intends to continue the development and provision of LYTIA products. This will solidify the position of SSS’s image sensors as the product of choice for smartphone users worldwide. By blending imaging technology with smartphones, SSS is striving towards the creation of a future where any user can enjoy capturing high-quality photos and videos, and experience new expressions in imaging.

“LYTIA, is a new product brand for image sensors for mobile, manufactured by Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. SSS has shaped the culture of Smartphone photography by supporting the use of smartphones to take photos and videos. LYTIA image sensors are designed to enable smartphone users to express and share their emotions more freely and to bring a creative experience far beyond your imagination. SSS continues to create a future where everyone can enjoy a life full of creativity with LYTIA.”

