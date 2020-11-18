Sony FX6 full-frame Cinema Line camera unveiled



Sony has introduced a new FX6 full-frame Cinema Line camera this week which will be available to purchase next month for approximately $6,000 from worldwide authorised dealers. In addition the FE C 16-35mm T3.1 G (model SELC1635G) lens, previously unveiled at IBC 2019, will also be available during December 2020 to pair with FX6, FX9 and other full-frame Sony cameras.

This new Sony lens supports intelligent shooting functions unique to E-mount cameras – such as fast and accurate AF within shallow depth of field – while also offering manual focus options in a form factor familiar to professional cinema creators. Feature of the new FX6 full-frame Cinema Line camera include :

– 4K 10.2 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor

– Compact and lightweight body design for on-the-go shooting

– Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO expandable up to 409,600 for very low light conditions

– 15+ stops of dynamic rangei

– S-Cinetone look profile, also used in FX9 and inspired by VENICE colorimetry

– BIONZ XR image processing engine, first used in Alpha 7S III

– Fast Hybrid Auto Focus, also used in Alpha cameras and FX9

– Recording up to 4K 120p / HD 240p, 10-bit 4:2:2 color depth in full-frameii

– Support for up to 12G-SDI and 4K at up to 60p 16-bit SDI RAW output

– Compatible with more than 50 native E-mount lenses

“The new camera features a 10.2 MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor that delivers a 15+ stop wide dynamic range with high sensitivity and low noise. FX6’s base sensitivity is ISO 800 with an enhanced sensitivity setting of ISO 12,800v – expandable up to 409,600 – for shooting in low and very low light conditions.”

“It is capable of recording in XAVC All Intra 4:2:2 10-bit depth with stunning image quality in DCI 4K (4096 x 2160 – up to 60p), QFHD 4K (3840 x 2160 – up to 120pv) and FHD (1920×1080 – up to 240p) for incredibly detailed slow motion. When more convenient file sizes are needed, FX6 can record in XAVC Long GOP 4:2:0 8-bit QFHD 4K (3840 x 2160 – up to 120pv) and 4:2:2 10-bit FHD (1920×1080 – up to 240p). FX6 also includes a BIONZ XR image processing engine, first used in the new Sony Alpha 7S III camera, providing up to four times faster processing performance compared to the FS5 II.”

A new kit featuring the FX6 full-frame Cinema Line camera and FE 24-105mm F4 G E-mount Lens will also be available in December and will be sold for approximately $7,199.99. For full details and specifications of the Sony FX6 full-frame Cinema Line camera, visit the full press release over on the Sony website.

Source : Sony

