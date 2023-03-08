Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 smart speakers announced

Sonos has launched its latest smart speakers, the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100. The Era 300 comes with a ‘revolutionary’ new design and the Era 100 has been redesigned with a new look and it features next-generation acoustics.

The new Era 300 will retail for £449 and the Era 100 will retail for £249, both models will be available later this month.

“In an age of constant background noise, quality listening matters more than ever. Our vision is to make listening an experience that is charged with feeling, and help our customers feel joy and vitality through their favourite music and audio content”, said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “The Era family is the next generation of smart speakers, epitomising our commitment to sound innovation, responsible design and a deep connection to the creator community.”

Unprecedented for a single compact speaker, Era 300 boasts six powerful drivers that direct sound left, right, forward and upward, delivering a breakthrough audio performance featuring Dolby Atmos that places listeners at the very heart of their films and music.

“Dolby Atmos created a new way for music and audio entertainment to be experienced. Sounds and music come alive with unparalleled clarity and depth,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories. “Era 300’s sound innovation with Dolby Atmos creates a completely immersive music experience.”

You can find out more details about the new Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 over at Sonos at the link below. Both models will be available from the 29th of March 2023.

Source Sonos





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals