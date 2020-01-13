Oclean X Pro smart sonic toothbrush raises over $400,000

The Oclean X Pro smart sonic toothbrush is equipped with an intuitive colour touchscreen providing with all the information you need for “celebrity level cleaning”. Track progress and adjust the sensitivity easily and whenever required, the sonic toothbrush is capable of 42,000 strokes per minute and includes four brush modes, whiten, sensitive, clean or gum massage. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the sonic toothbrush now available via Indiegogo at a 30% discount.

“We have shipped over 1 million brushes globally. Brushers all around the world love their Oclean One and Oclean X toothbrushes, and we are proud to introduce the latest product in our lineup. Whether you’re pre-ordering Oclean X Pro for the first time, or a longtime fan of Oclean getting the latest upgrade, we’re glad you’re here.”

– Intelligent AI frequency reduction automatically reduces frequency when over-brushing is detected. No more damage, bleeding, or discomfort from brushing!

– Mini, built-in 6-axis gyroscope detects brushing motion and generates instant reports on your brushing technique.

– Mounts magnetically to the wall or mirror to save space when not charging. The brush holds full 30 days of battery life on a single charge.

For more information on the sonic toothbrush and to make a pledge jump over to the official Indiegogo project page which currently has six days remaining on its campaign and has already raised over $400,000 thanks to over 7,000 backers.

Source: Indiegogo

