Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Some iPhone 12 models reportedly losing color from outer casing

By

iPhone 12

Apple’s iPhone 12 smartphones are available in a number of different colors, the color is on the rear of the handset an also on the aluminum sides.

There are now reports of some of these iPhone 12 handset losing color on the outside of the device, specifically on the aluminum sides of the handset.

iPhone 12

The photo above shows the issue where the color from the side of the device appears to be coming off, the handset is a red iPhone 12 with the PRODUCT (RED) color.

The device in question has been used inside a transparent case, so there does not appear to be any external factor that could have removed the paint from the device.

Some other devices like the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE have apparently seens similar issues and the majority of the issues appears to be with the red versions of the handsets.

As yet there does not appear top be any official word from Apple on what might be causing the issue. If you have had a similar problem with your iPhone, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source svetapple, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPad, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets