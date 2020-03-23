If you are searching for projects to keep you busy over the next few weeks you may be interested in this awesome miniature V8 Solenoid Engine which is capable of generating plenty of power. Created by YouTube The Practical Engineer the small solenoid engine uses 40 m of 0.4mm of wire per spool and the maximum revolutions per minute measured as 1,000 says its creator. See the solenoid engine connection in the video below.

“In the past I have made a 1 cilinder solenoid engine and a V4 solenoid engine. They turned out really cool, but today I’m going to improve on it by making a V8 solenoid engine. To improve it I not only double the amount of solenoids I’m also going to make the crankshaft on my cnc mill and use infrared sensors for the switching of the solenoids.”

Source : Practical Engineer : Hackaday

