Snowpiercer TV series premiers May 17th

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Snowpiercer television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Bong Joon Ho. Snowpiercer premieres in just over a weeks time on TNT and will be available to watch from May 17th 2020.

“The series, a reboot of the film’s continuity, follows the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe carrying the remnants of humanity seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland. Snowpiercer questions class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival. Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly are set to star alongside Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Sasha Frolova, Alison Wright, Benjamin Haigh, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg, and Jaylin Fletcher. Rowan Blanchard, Steven Ogg, and Sean Bean will also join the main cast in the second season.”

Source : TNT

