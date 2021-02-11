World’s First 10 Gigabit 5G Modem-RF System unveiled by Qualcomm

Qualcomm have this week introduced the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G Modem-RF System, making it the companies fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution. The new 10 Gigabit 5G Modem-RF System is the first 3GPP release 16 modem-RF system, which is currently sampling to OEMs and targeting commercial device launches in 2021. The Snapdragon X65 is the Company’s biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialization of its first modem-RF system says Qualcomm in its press release.

The Snapdragon X65 has been specifically designed to support the fastest 5G speeds currently available with fiber-like wireless performance and makes best use of available spectrum. In addition to the Snapdragon X65, Qualcomm Technologies also announced the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution optimized for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications.

“”The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.””

Key innovations in the flagship Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System include:

– Upgradable architecture allowing for enhancements, expandability and customization across 5G segments and to enable major new forthcoming features, capabilities, and rapid rollout of new 3GPP Release 16 features via software updates. This upgradeable architecture allows for future-proofing of solutions based on Snapdragon X65, facilitating adoption of new features, extending device lifespan, and helping reduce total cost of ownership — especially as 5G expands into new vertical industries such as compute, industrial IoT and fixed wireless access.

– Qualcomm QTM545 fourth generation mmWave antenna module engineered for extending mobile mmWave coverage and power efficiency. The Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave antenna module pairs with the new Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System to support higher transmit power as compared to the previous generations as well as support for all global mmWave frequencies, including the new n259 (41 GHz) band, while maintaining the same tiny footprint as the previous generation.

– The world’s first AI antenna tuning technology, the first step in taking advantage of more than a decade of ground-breaking AI research and development into mobile-RF systems – allowing for major improvements in cellular performance and power-efficiency. For instance, the use of AI increases accuracy in detecting hand grips by 30 percent compared to the previous generation. This improvement supports enhanced antenna tuning capabilities which leads to faster data speeds, better coverage and longer battery life.

– Next-generation power-tracking solution that’s smaller, more efficient, and higher performance – a superior and cost-effective offering compared to average power tracking technology.

– The most comprehensive spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6, using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing operators ultimate flexibility in the use of fragmented 5G spectrum assets.

– Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0, which builds upon new power-saving technologies defined in 3GPP Release 16, such as Connected-Mode Wake-Up Signal.

– Qualcomm Smart Transmit 2.0, a unique system-level technology licensed by Qualcomm Technologies for use with the Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System that takes advantage of modem-to-antenna system awareness to increase upload data speeds and enhance coverage

Source : TPU

