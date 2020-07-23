Direwolf Pro smartphone cooler

If your smartphone has a tendency to become hot during longer game play sessions, you may be interested in a new compact cooler specifically designed to solve this problem. The Direwolf Pro has been created by Megg Tech to help relieve the discomfort of having to hold a hot smartphone, as well as helping extend its life by keeping the processor temperature down.

The pocket-sized, super quiet smart phone cooler is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available at a 41% discount. Pledges start from $29 or roughly £23 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in the next couple of months.

“Mobile gamers as well as those who watch movies and long videos on their phones know how unpleasant it is when their phones start to overheat—the phone’s performance is seriously affected and the temperature rises in a way that burns your hand and fingers. That’s why we created the Direwolf Phone Cooler Pro, an innovative phone radiator with a built-in battery that uses TEC technology to work instantly and effectively to cool down your phone anywhere, anytime.”

“After all, if you’re playing Knives Out or Fortnite, for example, the last thing you want is to have your phone overheating and compromising the enjoyment of that gaming experience. The same could be said if you’re watching a great movie on Netflix or an exciting video on YouTube. You want to play high-quality games or watch high-quality videos without any issue. The Direwolf Phone Cooler Pro lets you do just that!”

Source : Kickstarter

