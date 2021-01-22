Smartphone camera test: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

Samsung recently launched its new flagship smartphones, the top model is the Galaxy S21 Ultra and now we have a camera test video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max camera test from SuperSaf gives is a look at the cameras on both devices side by side.

It is interesting to see these two handsets cameras side by side to see how they compare both handsets do a great job with photos and videos.

The Galaxy S21 ultra is better for some types of photos and the iPhone 12 Pro max for other types of photos.

Source SuperSaf

