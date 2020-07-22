Belkin Wemo WiFi smart plug now available for $25

Belkin has today made available then you Wi-Fi smart plug in the form of the Belkin Wemo, priced at $24.99. Now 45% smaller than the Belkin Mini the Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. This allows you to stack an additional Smart Plug or another device in the same outlet. The Wemo smart plug is controlled by the companion application and supports Apple HomeKit, Amazonn Alexa and Google Assistant.

“The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more—with no subscription or hub required. Simply plug the Smart Plug into an electrical outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and control your device using the free Wemo app or by using your voice with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant.”

Specifications :

Depth: 34mm / 1.34″

Width: 52mm / 2.05″

Height: 30mm / 1.81″

WEIGHT .53kg / 0.12 lb

Electrical Ration: 120V~/15A/60Hz

WiFi: 2.4GHz 801.11n

Requirements for use:

– WiFi router

– Android 6.0 or later

– iOS 11.0 or later

Source : Belkin

