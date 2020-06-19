BetterBook smart notebook launches on Kickstarter

The design team at Orangered Life have created a new smart notebook to help improve your productivity and help manage your thoughts, notes and ideas in a more efficient way, both while at your desk or using your smartphone. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the notebook designed to be an ideal companion for computers, tablets and smartphones.

Earlybird pledges are available from $23 or £18 offering a 35% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020. the team at Orangered Life explain a little more about the inspiration behind the new Smart notebook which is launched via Kickstarter this week and already blasted past its required ledge goal thanks to over 190 backers, with still 41 days remaining on its campaign.

“Recently, like most of the planet, our team started working from home. In the office, we’d share ideas and design by throwing our design pads around and we realized very quickly that we needed a similar solution. Like a better notebook to work and study with, and an ideal companion for computers, tablets, and smartphones. Rather than reinvent the wheel and come up with some digital solution we did what we do best… we took a simple idea and maybe it better… the BetterBook. The unique format and ration let you capture & scan your work in seconds, settles nicely by your keyboard and so on…”

In short, BetterBook is a better notebook.

– Better at capturing & scanning with your phones

– Better images displayed with no white/black bars

– Better fit on your desk just below the keyboard

– Better note organization and time management

Source : Kickstarter

