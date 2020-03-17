Smart motorcycle helmet HUD raises over $450,000 via Kickstarter

A new smart motorcycle helmet GUD called the EyeRide has raised over $450,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 1,500 backers. Earlybird pledges are available from €229 or roughly £200 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. The small device can be retrofitted to your motorcycle helmet and allows you to quickly augment your helmet with GPS, music, calls and more. Providing a small heads up display directly in your line of sight.

The system uses a small Nano HD SONY OLED offering the ability to display Google Maps and plans in your line of sight thanks to a bright transparent display and 55mm 99dB flat speakers and directional microphone.

“Created by ex-BMW & Airbus optics and photonics PhD engineers. EyeRide is a Patented all-in-one device that combines head-up display, GPS, hands-free kit and voice command to keep your eyes on the road. Save 4.2 seconds of reaction time (French Public Safety Organization Metrics) while using HUD technology instead of a smartphone.”

“Stay Focused! EyeRide displays Google Maps and Plans in your line of sight. It is bright, it is transparent, so you can focus on riding curves. Our 55mm 99dB flat speakers and directional microphone ensure a powerful sound experience and connectivity with other riders. Spotify & Youtube music are available in order to keep your best vibes. “

Source : Kickstarter

