Gimdow smart lock can be installed in minutes

The Gimdow smart Lock has been specifically designed to work with most American and European locks and can be installed in just a few minutes thanks to its unique design which works with your already installed lock and requires no drilling or damage to your doors. “Simply peel and stick to your door using durable but removable adhesive. For permanent installs, use the screws and screwdriver provided with your Gimdow.”

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Gimdow smart lock which is available at a 55% discount. Worldwide shipping is available and a two pack bundle is also available. Swappable inserts make it compatible with just about any lock,

including fission and conjoined locks and thanks to its unique design the smart lock is reusable.

Other features include encrypted Bluetooth communication, smartphone application for both Android and iOS devices and three different methods of entry, mechanical key, code or via the smartphone application. “Never worry about hacking and breaches with Gimdow’s 128-bit encryption. Your code will always stay private and secure.”

Source: Indiegogo

