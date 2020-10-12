FARO smart helmet with MIPS, fall detection and more



Cyclists searching for a bicycle helmet that will not only protect but also is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, lighting and signalling system may be interested in the FARO smart helmet. Complete with its own companion application allowing you to customise its lighting track your roots and more the smart helmet is equipped with full detection and is capable of automatically contacting a predetermined emergency contact if needed.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $129 or £99, offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the FARO Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the FARO project watch the promotional video below.

“Cycling accidents on the street are often caused by lack of visibility and unclear communication. Drivers and other riders not seeing you well enough or not knowing what you’re going to do next. After talking to hundreds of riders, 80% of them use cycling lights and still don’t feel safe. Why? Because they’re small and sit quite low. On top of that, they are easily lost, forgotten or even stolen. “

“Every FARO was designed up to International Certification standards. To take it up a notch, we partnered up with MIPS – a Swedish company at the forefront on helmet safety – to take FARO to the next level in terms of safety. FARO’s backside features a fabric-covered portion. This fabric is tough, tear- proof and waterproof, the same kind used in those speakers you can throw in the pool. “

Sometimes being visible is not enough and you need to let others know your’re stopping or about to make a turn. FARO can be upgraded with a handlebar remote to incorporate an automatic brake-light and turn signals. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official FARO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals