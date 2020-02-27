Graff smart golf ball with companion app

Golfers looking for a more accurate way of tracking their swings, games and yardage may be interested in a new smart golf ball created by Graff. The smart golf ball comes complete with its own smartphone companion application available for both Android and iOS offering a comprehensive analytics platform that tracks your ball and analyses your unique shop data helping you to easily improve your game. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the smart golf ball which has launched via Kickstarter and is now available at a 20% discount.

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. “Graff smart golf balls are designed to equip you with actionable analytics so you are empowered to improve your game like never before. Just sync the ball with your smartphone and and start hitting! The Graff Golf app is available on both the App Store and Google Play for compatibility with all smartphones. Using the Graff Golf app, select your club, swing, and get instant data.”

“Our smart golf ball allows you to play golf how you always have and receive actionable insights into your game. No more endless range sessions with no strategy except to swing until your arms give out. With the Graff smart golf ball, the more shots you hit, the more comprehensive your data becomes. And when you subscribe to the app, the data is automatically analyzed and used to create a customized Improvement Plan catered to your game. The app automatically learns your game as you play, and provides you with a strategic way forward to becoming a better golfer.”

Source :Kickstarter

