Coolest smart coffee table final hours on Kickstarter

Coolest is a new smart coffee table with storage, speakers and more launched via Kickstarter , equipped with a wealth of hidden features such as drink refrigerators, Bluetooth connectivity, charging , pop-up tables, hidden storage and more. The project has already raised over $188,000 thanks to over 310 backers with under 48 hrs remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $549 or £423, offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Coolest smart coffee table Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Coolest smart coffee table project watch the promotional video below.

“Everything you need to watch the big game, cozy-in for movie night, or just kick back and relax is perfectly integrated into a table that fits any vibe or decor. There is one warning; Your friends will become so envious of your new relaxation centerpiece, they will want to spend more time at your place… they will NEVER want to leave! That’s because the Coolest Coffee Table is a coffee table, a work station, an entertainment center, drink cooler, a storage center… and more! “

“Neutral color schemes match perfectly no matter the theme or décor of your living space. No matter what team you root for, or how expansive your collectibles collection, the Coolest Coffee table is your perfect fit. Sturdy, long-lasting, with the reliability that only comes from the top of the line components. Perfect for small spaces. The Coolest Coffee Table works in a studio suite, a dorm room, a mobile home, and more. Lose the wrenches and screwdrivers. The Coolest Coffee Table is ready to go to work in seconds.”

If you are fed up with unsightly cables all over your coffee table will be pleased to know that the Coolest Smart coffee table allows you to easily power up your laptop, phone, or game console, and then secure all the cords and cables in one of the hidden storage bins. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Coolest smart coffee table crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals