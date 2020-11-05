Radiant sling bag offers quick access to your essentials from $99

The design and development team at NiiD have returned once again to Kickstarter to launch their new Radiant Urban Sling bag offering quick access, expandability and versatility at an affordable price. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the sling bag. The

“You never know where the day (or night) might lead, so it’s good to have a bag that can keep up. Get more out of your gear by opting for a bag with the aesthetics and feature set to adapt to changing needs and environments, such as pivoting from work or school settings into outdoor, sport or short travel scenarios. Avoid unnecessary strain by choosing a bag that’s comfortable for the commute to work or school. Features such as suitable padding, rapid-retract shoulder strap and sufficient ventilation all play their part in keeping you comfy on the go.”

Features of the Radiant Urban Sling bag include :

– Size: 15 cm x 22 cm x 32 cm

– Dedicated compartment for iPad: maximum 12” iPad Pro adaptable

– Up to approx 6L storage

– Expand horizontally to fit in SLR, drone, switch, GoPro etc.

– Expand vertically to fit in 12” iPad Pro

– Quick and easy access to the main compartment

– Only one hand operation needed

– Quick-access external storage from both sides of the bag

– Perfect for temporary storage for water bottle and umbrella

– Can be also used as a tech pouch for your portable battery and to charge your gadgets when they are low on juice.

Source : Indiegogo

