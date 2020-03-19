Slack update introduces new simpler UI design and workflow improvements

The Slack instant messaging platform and workflow system has announced a new update which will soon be available to users bringing with it a simpler user interface design together with a number of new features, improvements and tweaks. The development team at Slack explains, “we’re releasing a simpler, more organized experience for our users. The rollout starts today and will continue over the next several weeks (with a complementary mobile version to follow).”

Pictures of the new site redesign include the ability to :

– Navigate channels and search across your organization with a new navigation bar

– Discover key conversations, files, apps and more—all at the top of your sidebar

– Start a message from anywhere with a handy new compose button

– Organize channels, messages and apps into custom, collapsible sections (you know, like folders)

– Take swift action with your apps through shortcuts. Hasta la vista, context switching.

“Altogether, these improvements make it easier for anyone to use Slack, adapt it to how they work and access essential tools. March on for the finer details, then hop over to our Help Center for more info on what’s new. The first thing you’ll notice is the new navigation bar, which makes it much quicker to search Slack and toggle between your recent conversations. No fancy keystrokes required. You’ll also notice key information now stored neatly atop your sidebar. Mentions, reactions to your messages, files, people and apps are all right there for the easiest of referencing.”

For a complete list of all the new features, design improvements and tweaks made to the Slack interface jump over to the blog post published by the Slack team this week.

Source : Slack

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals