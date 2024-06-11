Skoda Kodiaq iV PHEV Starts at £41,935 OTR



The Skoda Kodiaq iV is set to transform the plug-in hybrid SUV market with its impressive combination of efficiency, performance, and innovative technology. As the demand for eco-friendly vehicles continues to grow, Skoda has responded with a model that refuses to compromise on the driving experience or practicality. The Kodiaq iV is poised to become a game-changer in the automotive industry, offering a compelling solution for environmentally conscious consumers who seek the best of both worlds.

A Closer Look at the Kodiaq iV’s Innovative Drivetrain

At the heart of the Skoda Kodiaq iV lies a second-generation plug-in hybrid system that seamlessly integrates a 1.5 TSI 150PS petrol engine with a potent 116PS electric motor. This advanced drivetrain enables the Kodiaq iV to operate in pure electric mode for distances of up to 75 miles, making it the perfect choice for those who primarily engage in urban commutes or short trips. The substantial 25.7kWh battery pack, strategically positioned beneath the rear seats, contributes to the vehicle’s impressive range and efficiency, setting it apart from its competitors in the plug-in hybrid SUV segment.

Moreover, the Kodiaq iV boasts DC rapid charging capabilities, allowing the battery to be recharged from 10% to 80% in a mere 26 minutes. This feature adds an extra layer of convenience for owners, ensuring that extended trips or unexpected detours can be easily accommodated without the need for lengthy charging sessions.

Trim Levels and Pricing: Options for Every Budget

The Skoda Kodiaq iV is available in two well-appointed trim levels, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. The SE model, with a starting price of £41,935 OTR, offers an impressive array of features, including stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, energy-efficient LED lights, and a sleek 13-inch touchscreen display. This trim level provides an excellent balance of affordability and functionality, making it an attractive choice for value-conscious buyers.

For those seeking an elevated driving experience, the SE L model, priced at £44,635 OTR, delivers an even more comprehensive package. In addition to the features found in the SE trim, the SE L boasts larger 19-inch alloy wheels, advanced LED Matrix headlights, and the added comfort of an electrically adjustable driver’s seat. These premium touches enhance both the aesthetic appeal and the overall driving experience of the Kodiaq iV.

Both trim levels are currently available for order, and they are expected to generate significant interest among fleet drivers. The Kodiaq iV’s impressive all-electric driving range and low Benefit in Kind rate of just 5% make it an exceptionally attractive proposition for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint and minimize operating costs.

Skoda’s Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

The introduction of the Kodiaq iV is a testament to Skoda’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in the automotive industry. As the demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions continues to rise, Skoda is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of consumers with its expanding range of plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

For those interested in exploring Skoda’s other plug-in hybrid offerings, the Octavia iV is another noteworthy model to consider. This versatile vehicle combines the practicality of a family car with the efficiency and environmental benefits of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded and sustainable driving experience.

Looking ahead, Skoda’s upcoming electric vehicle lineup promises to push the boundaries of innovation even further. With a focus on delivering innovative technology, exceptional performance, and uncompromising sustainability, Skoda is poised to become a leader in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. Whether consumers are in search of a spacious family SUV or a compact city car, Skoda’s diverse range of vehicles ensures that there is a perfect match for every lifestyle and driving requirement.

Source Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals