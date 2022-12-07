Skoda ENYAQ iV vRS starts at £52,670

Skoda has announced the pricing for its Skoda ENYAQ iV vRS in the UK and the car will start at £52,670 on the road.

The company has also revealed some of the specifications for the car, it will come with 299 PS and it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds.

The new ENYAQ iV vRS will have a range of 321 miles and it will feature an 82kWh battery and also comes with 135kW rapid charging.

In terms of performance, the ENYAQ iV vRS has a top speed of 111mph and a 0-62mph time of just 6.5 seconds – identical figures to that of the COUPÉ variant. The ENYAQ iV vRS can be rapid DC charged at speeds of up to 135kW via a CCS connector, and can achieve an 80% charge in as little as 36 minutes when connected to a 150kW charger or faster. On a standard 7.2kW home wallbox, a charge from empty to full will take around 13 hours.

Like all ŠKODA vRS models, the ENYAQ iV vRS combines strong performance with sporty looks.

20-inch Taurus alloy wheels with aerodynamically optimised aero trims are fitted as standard with larger 21-inch Vision wheels with an anthracite finish as an option.

Unique vRS sports bumpers front and rear give the car a more muscular, purposeful look while the front end is further distinguished by ŠKODA’s innovative Crystal Face grille (illuminated by 131 LEDs), framed with gloss black surrounds. The ENYAQ iV vRS’s window trims and tailgate lettering are also finished in gloss black to further enhance the sporty feel.

You can find more details about the new Skoda ENYAQ iV vRS over at the Skoda website at the link below.

Source Skoda





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals