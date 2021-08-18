SK hynix 2TB Gold P31 SSD features gold PCB

SK hynix has introduced a new 2TB Gold P31 Ultra-low-power Solid State Drive (SSD) following on from the release last year of the 1 TB and 500 GB capacities. The 2TB version is finished with a black-color PCB (Printed Circuit Board) instead of the usual green and will be available to purchase in a few days time from August the 23rd via Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale allowing you to bag a bargain if you need to upgrade or purchase a new SSD for your new rig.

The SK hynix 2TB Gold P31 SSD is capable of providing sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 mb/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s and features SK hynix TLC NAND memory and PCI E NVMe Gen 3 supporting up to 4 lanes via its interface for extra performance and higher bandwidth.

“The 2 TB Gold P31 will offer 3,500 MB/s in sequential reads and 3,200 MB/s in sequential writes, the highest from a PCIe Gen3 drive, as well as an industry-leading endurance rating of 1,200 TBW (for 2 TB capacity; Terabytes Written: total amount of data an SSD can write in its lifetime), thus providing performance, capacity, power efficiency, and reliability all around. With read speeds of 172.2 MB/s per watt of power, the Gold P31 is indeed 434% more efficient than comparable products (for 1 TB capacity; Tallis, Billy. “The Best NVMe SSD for Laptops and Notebooks: SK hynix Gold P31 1 TB SSD Reviewed.” AnandTech. August 27, 2020).”

Sanglae Lee (Robert), Head of Marketing at SK hynix said, “For customers’ demand for high-capacity and high-performance, the 2 TB Gold P31 SSD will be their best choice. SK hynix will continuously expand the consumer SSD product line-up in order to enhance its market presence.”

Source : TPU

